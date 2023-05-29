Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Cuts Holdings in Cabana Target Leading Sector Conservative ETF (NASDAQ:CLSC)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. reduced its position in Cabana Target Leading Sector Conservative ETF (NASDAQ:CLSC – Get Rating) by 17.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,238 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,457 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.58% of Cabana Target Leading Sector Conservative ETF worth $713,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CLSC. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Cabana Target Leading Sector Conservative ETF in the third quarter worth $1,213,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cabana Target Leading Sector Conservative ETF during the second quarter worth $279,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Cabana Target Leading Sector Conservative ETF during the second quarter worth $193,000. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Cabana Target Leading Sector Conservative ETF by 117.9% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 1,493 shares during the period. Finally, Tevis Investment Management lifted its stake in shares of Cabana Target Leading Sector Conservative ETF by 4.4% during the third quarter. Tevis Investment Management now owns 34,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $720,000 after buying an additional 1,451 shares during the period.

Get Cabana Target Leading Sector Conservative ETF alerts:

Cabana Target Leading Sector Conservative ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

NASDAQ:CLSC opened at $19.30 on Monday. Cabana Target Leading Sector Conservative ETF has a 12 month low of $19.07 and a 12 month high of $21.80. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.75.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CLSC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cabana Target Leading Sector Conservative ETF (NASDAQ:CLSC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Cabana Target Leading Sector Conservative ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cabana Target Leading Sector Conservative ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.