Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Buys Shares of 23,939 AXS Green Alpha ETF (NYSEARCA:NXTE)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in AXS Green Alpha ETF (NYSEARCA:NXTE – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 23,939 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $701,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned 1.20% of AXS Green Alpha ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Separately, Green Alpha Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of AXS Green Alpha ETF by 141.5% during the 4th quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 25,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $735,000 after buying an additional 14,709 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:NXTE opened at $31.51 on Monday. AXS Green Alpha ETF has a 52-week low of $27.14 and a 52-week high of $36.51. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.59.

About AXS Green Alpha ETF

The Axs Green Alpha ETF (NXTE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund actively seeks long-term capital appreciation by targeting global all-cap companies focused towards a sustainable environment and economy. Securities are selected based on their contribution to the four pillars of sustainability, whilst exhibiting both growth and value characteristics.

