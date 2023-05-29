Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Buys New Position in Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF (NYSEARCA:CGMS)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF (NYSEARCA:CGMS – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 23,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $613,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.82% of Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF Stock Performance
Shares of CGMS opened at $25.96 on Monday. Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF has a 52 week low of $25.09 and a 52 week high of $28.72. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $26.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.16.
Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF Company Profile
