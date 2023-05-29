Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Buys New Position in Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF (NYSEARCA:CGMS)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF (NYSEARCA:CGMS – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 23,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $613,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.82% of Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF Stock Performance

Shares of CGMS opened at $25.96 on Monday. Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF has a 52 week low of $25.09 and a 52 week high of $28.72. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $26.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.16.

Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF Company Profile

The Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF (CGMS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund seeks a high level of current income from an actively managed fund of US corporate debts with varying maturities and credit quality. CGMS was launched on Oct 25, 2022 and is managed by Capital Group.

