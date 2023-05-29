Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Buys 4,715 Shares of First Hawaiian, Inc. (NASDAQ:FHB)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of First Hawaiian, Inc. (NASDAQ:FHB – Get Rating) by 21.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 26,415 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,715 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in First Hawaiian were worth $688,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of First Hawaiian by 8.5% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 140,077 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,907,000 after buying an additional 10,978 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its holdings in shares of First Hawaiian by 47.5% in the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 19,082 shares of the bank’s stock worth $532,000 after buying an additional 6,147 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Hawaiian in the first quarter worth $71,000. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of First Hawaiian by 0.5% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 313,549 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,745,000 after buying an additional 1,501 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in shares of First Hawaiian by 1.3% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 114,424 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,272,000 after buying an additional 1,452 shares during the last quarter. 97.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on FHB. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of First Hawaiian from $27.00 to $22.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of First Hawaiian from $28.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of First Hawaiian in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of First Hawaiian from $22.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price target on shares of First Hawaiian from $32.00 to $26.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, First Hawaiian has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.67.

Shares of NASDAQ FHB opened at $16.82 on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.45. First Hawaiian, Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.08 and a 52-week high of $28.28. The firm has a market cap of $2.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

First Hawaiian (NASDAQ:FHB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The bank reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $216.27 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $190.28 million. First Hawaiian had a return on equity of 12.14% and a net margin of 29.63%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.45 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that First Hawaiian, Inc. will post 2.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 19th. First Hawaiian’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.60%.

In other First Hawaiian news, CEO Robert S. Harrison acquired 23,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $21.61 per share, for a total transaction of $507,835.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 350,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,573,202.89. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

First Hawaiian, Inc is a bank holding company engaged in the provision of banking services to consumer and commercial customers, including deposit products, lending services, and wealth management and trust services through its subsidiary, First Hawaiian Bank. It operates through the following business segments: Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Other.

