Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. (NYSE:ETD)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. (NYSE:ETD – Get Rating) by 5.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 23,951 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,331 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.09% of Ethan Allen Interiors worth $633,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of Ethan Allen Interiors by 45.0% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 553 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in Ethan Allen Interiors in the 1st quarter worth $39,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Ethan Allen Interiors in the 1st quarter worth $41,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in Ethan Allen Interiors in the 1st quarter worth $50,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Ethan Allen Interiors during the 1st quarter worth $57,000. 84.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Ethan Allen Interiors alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Ethan Allen Interiors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 19th.

Ethan Allen Interiors Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of ETD stock opened at $26.23 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $26.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.73. The stock has a market cap of $665.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.00 and a beta of 1.20. Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. has a twelve month low of $19.60 and a twelve month high of $31.78.

Ethan Allen Interiors (NYSE:ETD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $186.32 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $192.00 million. Ethan Allen Interiors had a net margin of 13.43% and a return on equity of 25.79%. The company’s revenue was down 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.93 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. will post 3.9 EPS for the current year.

Ethan Allen Interiors Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 9th were paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.49%. This is a boost from Ethan Allen Interiors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 8th. Ethan Allen Interiors’s dividend payout ratio is 32.95%.

Ethan Allen Interiors Profile

(Get Rating)

Ethan Allen Interiors, Inc is engaged in manufacturing home furnishings and accessories. The firm offers a full complement of home decorating and design solutions through its home furnishing retail networks. It operates through two segments: Wholesale and Retail. The Wholesale segment develops the brand of the company, encompasses all aspects of design, manufacture, sourcing, marketing, sale and distribution of its broad range of home furnishing and accents.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ethan Allen Interiors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ethan Allen Interiors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.