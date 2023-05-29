Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Grows Position in Bread Financial Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BFH)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Bread Financial Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BFH – Get Rating) by 30.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,338,711 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 312,717 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 2.69% of Bread Financial worth $50,414,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in Bread Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at $116,000. Ellevest Inc. increased its position in shares of Bread Financial by 61.0% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in shares of Bread Financial by 63.1% during the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Bread Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Bread Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. 96.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Bread Financial alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Bread Financial from $42.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Bread Financial from $39.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $64.00 price target on shares of Bread Financial in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered Bread Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $35.00 to $30.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.88.

Insider Transactions at Bread Financial

Bread Financial Stock Up 2.0 %

In other Bread Financial news, major shareholder Turtle Creek Asset Management acquired 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $25.17 per share, with a total value of $3,775,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 4,495,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $113,163,615.24. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Over the last 90 days, insiders acquired 568,511 shares of company stock valued at $15,298,462. 0.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

BFH stock opened at $29.71 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a PE ratio of 3.18, a PEG ratio of 0.08 and a beta of 1.92. Bread Financial Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $23.19 and a twelve month high of $55.87. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.03.

Bread Financial (NYSE:BFH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $9.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.11 by $1.97. Bread Financial had a return on equity of 19.35% and a net margin of 9.66%. The company had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $4.21 earnings per share. Bread Financial’s revenue was up 40.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Bread Financial Holdings, Inc. will post 11.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bread Financial Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 11th. Bread Financial’s payout ratio is 8.99%.

About Bread Financial

(Get Rating)

Bread Financial Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of payment, lending, and saving solutions. The firm also offers private label and co-brand credit cards and buy now, pay later products such as installment loans and split-pay offerings. The company was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Columbus, OH.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Bread Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bread Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.