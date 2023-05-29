Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Boosts Stake in The Buckle, Inc. (NYSE:BKE)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in The Buckle, Inc. (NYSE:BKE – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,140,390 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,397 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 2.28% of Buckle worth $51,715,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Buckle during the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in Buckle by 2,840.6% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 941 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 909 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Buckle by 58.3% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 573 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Buckle during the second quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of Buckle by 31.8% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,000 after purchasing an additional 1,122 shares in the last quarter. 50.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:BKE opened at $31.83 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.54 and a beta of 1.04. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $33.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.63. The Buckle, Inc. has a 52 week low of $26.50 and a 52 week high of $50.35.

Buckle ( NYSE:BKE Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 26th. The company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $282.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $297.30 million. Buckle had a net margin of 18.93% and a return on equity of 65.52%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.12 earnings per share.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 14th were paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 13th. Buckle’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.75%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Buckle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. UBS Group began coverage on Buckle in a report on Monday, April 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $37.00 price target for the company.

The Buckle, Inc engages in the business of retailing medium to better-priced casual apparel, footwear, and accessories for fashion-conscious young men and women. The firm is also involved in the provision of customer services such as free hemming, free gift-packaging, easy layaways, private label credit card, and guest loyalty program.

