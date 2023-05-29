Blair William & Co. IL Sells 1,483 Shares of United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL)

Blair William & Co. IL reduced its stake in United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL – Get Rating) by 7.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,981 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,483 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in United Airlines were worth $716,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new position in shares of United Airlines in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. EWG Elevate Inc. acquired a new position in United Airlines during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. acquired a new position in United Airlines during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in United Airlines during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC increased its position in United Airlines by 375.1% during the fourth quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 898 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 709 shares during the last quarter. 59.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Edward Shapiro bought 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $42.59 per share, with a total value of $1,064,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 200,000 shares in the company, valued at $8,518,000. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.37% of the stock is owned by insiders.

UAL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Redburn Partners raised United Airlines from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on United Airlines from $81.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. BNP Paribas upgraded United Airlines from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. Citigroup upped their target price on United Airlines from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on United Airlines from $55.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, United Airlines presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.53.

Shares of UAL opened at $47.26 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.13, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $44.23 and a 200-day moving average of $45.25. The company has a market cap of $15.50 billion, a PE ratio of 8.12 and a beta of 1.42. United Airlines Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $31.58 and a one year high of $55.04.

United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The transportation company reported ($0.63) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.73) by $0.10. United Airlines had a return on equity of 35.71% and a net margin of 3.93%. The company had revenue of $11.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.43 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted ($4.24) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that United Airlines Holdings, Inc. will post 9.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

United Airlines Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of transportation services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Domestic, Atlantic, Pacific, and Latin America. The company was founded on December 30, 1968 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

