Blair William & Co. IL Lowers Position in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV)

Blair William & Co. IL trimmed its stake in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV – Get Rating) by 4.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 23,299 shares of the airline’s stock after selling 1,071 shares during the quarter. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Southwest Airlines were worth $784,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of LUV. Roundview Capital LLC grew its stake in Southwest Airlines by 21.2% during the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 13,336 shares of the airline’s stock worth $611,000 after buying an additional 2,335 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Southwest Airlines during the first quarter worth approximately $403,000. APG Asset Management N.V. grew its stake in Southwest Airlines by 16.6% during the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 6,335 shares of the airline’s stock worth $261,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its stake in Southwest Airlines by 5.3% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 12,187 shares of the airline’s stock worth $559,000 after buying an additional 615 shares during the period. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. grew its stake in Southwest Airlines by 3.2% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 40,189 shares of the airline’s stock worth $1,841,000 after buying an additional 1,246 shares during the period. 74.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Southwest Airlines alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Southwest Airlines

In other news, EVP Ryan C. Green sold 4,936 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.94, for a total value of $147,783.84. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $789,248.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Southwest Airlines Stock Performance

A number of research firms have recently commented on LUV. Melius cut shares of Southwest Airlines from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $39.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Southwest Airlines in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Southwest Airlines from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $64.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Redburn Partners cut shares of Southwest Airlines from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Barclays cut shares of Southwest Airlines from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $42.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.71.

Shares of LUV opened at $29.65 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $30.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.64 billion, a PE ratio of 29.65, a P/E/G ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. Southwest Airlines Co. has a 52-week low of $28.40 and a 52-week high of $46.46.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The airline reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by ($0.06). Southwest Airlines had a net margin of 2.65% and a return on equity of 6.99%. The business had revenue of $5.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.73 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.32) earnings per share. Southwest Airlines’s revenue was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Southwest Airlines Co. will post 2.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Southwest Airlines Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 21st will be issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 20th. Southwest Airlines’s payout ratio is 72.00%.

About Southwest Airlines

(Get Rating)

Southwest Airlines Co engages in the operation and management of a passenger airline. The firm also offers ancillary services such as early bird check-in, upgraded boarding, and transportation of pets and unaccompanied minors. It operates in the United States, the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Southwest Airlines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southwest Airlines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.