Blair William & Co. IL Has $630,000 Stock Position in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH)

Blair William & Co. IL grew its stake in shares of Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Rating) by 34.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,378 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 606 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Enphase Energy were worth $630,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ENPH. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Enphase Energy by 42.5% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,030 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $813,000 after purchasing an additional 1,201 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. bought a new stake in Enphase Energy in the 1st quarter worth about $249,000. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its position in Enphase Energy by 219.1% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 5,320 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,073,000 after purchasing an additional 3,653 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Enphase Energy by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 398,666 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $80,436,000 after acquiring an additional 6,401 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in Enphase Energy by 40.3% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 4,916 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $992,000 after buying an additional 1,413 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Enphase Energy alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have commented on ENPH shares. B. Riley raised their price target on shares of Enphase Energy from $242.00 to $247.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. HSBC started coverage on shares of Enphase Energy in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $271.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Enphase Energy from $310.00 to $307.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Enphase Energy in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Craig Hallum dropped their price objective on shares of Enphase Energy from $323.00 to $315.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $280.48.

Insider Activity

Enphase Energy Stock Performance

In other Enphase Energy news, Director Thurman J. Rodgers acquired 32,900 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $166.88 per share, with a total value of $5,490,352.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 32,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,490,352. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In related news, Director Richard Mora sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.62, for a total value of $965,790.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $343,392. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Thurman J. Rodgers acquired 32,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $166.88 per share, with a total value of $5,490,352.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 32,900 shares in the company, valued at $5,490,352. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ENPH opened at $165.20 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 3.24 and a current ratio of 3.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.64 billion, a PE ratio of 48.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a fifty day moving average of $185.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $231.05. Enphase Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $152.15 and a fifty-two week high of $339.92.

About Enphase Energy

(Get Rating)

Enphase Energy, Inc is a global energy technology company, which engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of micro inverter systems for the solar photovoltaic industry. The firm’s products include IQ 7 Microinverter Series, IQ Battery, IQ Envoy, IQ Microinverter Accessories, IQ Envoy Accessories and Enlighten & Apps.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ENPH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Enphase Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enphase Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.