BellRing Brands, Inc. (NYSE:BRBR) Shares Sold by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. cut its stake in BellRing Brands, Inc. (NYSE:BRBR – Get Rating) by 6.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 28,043 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,071 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in BellRing Brands were worth $719,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in BellRing Brands by 328.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,967,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $299,293,000 after acquiring an additional 9,940,436 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in BellRing Brands by 183.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,814,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,598,000 after buying an additional 6,997,877 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in BellRing Brands by 332.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,676,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,862,000 after buying an additional 2,826,014 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in BellRing Brands by 1,640.7% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,725,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,909,000 after buying an additional 2,569,055 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in shares of BellRing Brands by 11,443.3% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,384,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,031,000 after purchasing an additional 2,363,724 shares in the last quarter. 92.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. William Blair began coverage on BellRing Brands in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Stephens lifted their price objective on BellRing Brands from $39.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Truist Financial upgraded BellRing Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on BellRing Brands from $40.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on BellRing Brands from $38.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.15.

Insider Buying and Selling at BellRing Brands

BellRing Brands Stock Performance

In related news, Chairman Robert V. Vitale sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.82, for a total transaction of $537,300.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 230,054 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,240,534.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BRBR opened at $36.84 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.00. The firm has a market cap of $4.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.49, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.87. BellRing Brands, Inc. has a 52-week low of $20.20 and a 52-week high of $37.55.

BellRing Brands (NYSE:BRBR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.04. BellRing Brands had a negative return on equity of 42.81% and a net margin of 9.87%. The company had revenue of $385.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $371.26 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.23 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that BellRing Brands, Inc. will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BellRing Brands Company Profile

BellRing Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various nutrition products in the United States and internationally. It offers ready-to-drink (RTD) protein shakes, other RTD beverages, powders, nutrition bars, and other products primarily under the Premier Protein and Dymatize brands. The company sells its products through club, food, drug, mass, eCommerce, specialty, and convenience channels.

Further Reading

