Axiom Investors LLC DE Has $58.33 Million Stock Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Axiom Investors LLC DE trimmed its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 23.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 694,386 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 213,408 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com comprises approximately 1.1% of Axiom Investors LLC DE’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest position. Axiom Investors LLC DE’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $58,328,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of AMZN. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 76.4% in the fourth quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 123,820 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $10,401,000 after purchasing an additional 53,639 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 21.6% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 39,795 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $3,343,000 after purchasing an additional 7,067 shares during the period. Trilogy Capital Inc. increased its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. now owns 6,141 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $516,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares during the period. Financial & Tax Architects LLC acquired a new stake in Amazon.com during the fourth quarter worth about $529,000. Finally, Maxi Investments CY Ltd grew its position in Amazon.com by 62.3% during the fourth quarter. Maxi Investments CY Ltd now owns 65,140 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $5,472,000 after buying an additional 25,000 shares in the last quarter. 57.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ AMZN opened at $120.11 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.23 trillion, a PE ratio of 285.98, a PEG ratio of 4.18 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1-year low of $81.43 and a 1-year high of $146.57. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $105.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $98.02.

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $127.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $124.57 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 0.82% and a return on equity of 5.85%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.21 EPS. Research analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Benchmark lifted their target price on Amazon.com from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Wolfe Research lifted their price objective on Amazon.com from $130.00 to $140.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Amazon.com from $123.00 to $130.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on Amazon.com from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on Amazon.com from $135.00 to $145.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $143.17.

In other news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.60, for a total transaction of $358,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 119,780 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,846,568. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, SVP David Zapolsky sold 6,720 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.56, for a total value of $776,563.20. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 97,116 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,222,724.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.60, for a total transaction of $358,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 119,780 shares in the company, valued at $13,846,568. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 75,144 shares of company stock worth $8,405,887 in the last three months. Insiders own 12.30% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com, Inc is a multinational technology company, which engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment is involved in the retail sales of consumer products including from sellers and subscriptions through North America-focused online and physical stores.

