Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR) Shares Sold by PNC Financial Services Group Inc.

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR – Get Rating) by 63.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 71,342 shares of the company’s stock after selling 123,335 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Avantor were worth $1,505,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVTR. Gladius Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Avantor during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Avantor by 794.5% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,883 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Avantor during the fourth quarter worth approximately $58,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Avantor by 87.6% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 1,302 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its position in Avantor by 52.4% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 1,612 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.80% of the company’s stock.

Avantor Trading Up 1.3 %

Avantor stock opened at $20.65 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $20.54 and its 200-day moving average is $21.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.57. Avantor, Inc. has a 1 year low of $17.91 and a 1 year high of $33.48. The company has a market cap of $13.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.45 and a beta of 1.33.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Avantor ( NYSE:AVTR Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.77 billion. Avantor had a net margin of 8.41% and a return on equity of 18.81%. Avantor’s quarterly revenue was down 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.38 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Avantor, Inc. will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Avantor from $27.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Avantor from $25.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. 888 reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Avantor in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Avantor from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Avantor from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.75.

Insider Buying and Selling at Avantor

In other Avantor news, EVP Gerard Brophy sold 3,914 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $97,850.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 108,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,717,875. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, EVP Gerard Brophy sold 3,914 shares of Avantor stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $97,850.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 108,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,717,875. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Christophe Couturier sold 1,498 shares of Avantor stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.18, for a total transaction of $31,727.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 98,650 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,089,407. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Avantor Profile

Avantor, Inc engages in providing mission critical products and services to customers in the biopharma, healthcare, education and government, and advanced technologies and applied materials industries. It sells materials, equipment, instrumentation, and offers specialty procurement. The firm operates through the following segments: the Americas, Europe, and AMEA.

