AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN) Shares Sold by LPL Financial LLC

LPL Financial LLC lowered its holdings in shares of AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN – Get Rating) by 85.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,459 shares of the company’s stock after selling 60,244 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in AutoNation were worth $1,122,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in AutoNation by 14.8% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,051,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $412,698,000 after buying an additional 522,990 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in AutoNation by 29.0% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,505,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,880,000 after buying an additional 338,288 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of AutoNation by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,820,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $480,012,000 after purchasing an additional 123,772 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of AutoNation by 162.0% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 166,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,995,000 after purchasing an additional 103,156 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of AutoNation by 28.6% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 434,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,636,000 after purchasing an additional 96,783 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.31% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at AutoNation

In related news, major shareholder Edward S. Lampert sold 31,477 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.47, for a total value of $4,201,235.19. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,199,146 shares in the company, valued at $693,930,016.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other AutoNation news, major shareholder Edward S. Lampert sold 31,477 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.47, for a total transaction of $4,201,235.19. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,199,146 shares in the company, valued at $693,930,016.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Edward S. Lampert sold 37,156 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.39, for a total transaction of $5,104,862.84. Following the sale, the insider now owns 5,230,623 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $718,635,293.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 198,754 shares of company stock worth $26,925,568. 0.69% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

AutoNation Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE AN opened at $137.31 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $6.26 billion, a PE ratio of 5.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 1.08. AutoNation, Inc. has a 12 month low of $94.92 and a 12 month high of $158.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.25. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $132.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $126.22.

AutoNation (NYSE:AN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The company reported $6.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.60 by $0.47. The business had revenue of $6.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.63 billion. AutoNation had a net margin of 4.90% and a return on equity of 61.01%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $5.78 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that AutoNation, Inc. will post 21.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of AutoNation in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of AutoNation from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $125.00 to $130.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Guggenheim increased their price target on shares of AutoNation from $181.00 to $184.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of AutoNation from $135.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $153.14.

AutoNation Profile

AutoNation, Inc engages in the provision of automotive products and services. It operates through the following segments: Domestic, Import, Premium Luxury, and Corporate & Other. The Domestic segment comprises retail automotive franchises that sell new vehicles manufactured by General Motors, Ford and Stellantis.

