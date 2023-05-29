Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Stake Raised by First National Advisers LLC

First National Advisers LLC boosted its stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) by 7.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,642 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 1,328 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com makes up about 2.1% of First National Advisers LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest position. First National Advisers LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $1,650,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AMZN. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 7.6% during the first quarter. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC now owns 1,121 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $3,654,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 21.8% during the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 72,911 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $237,686,000 after purchasing an additional 13,060 shares during the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 0.8% during the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 1,810 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $5,901,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Markel Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 0.6% during the first quarter. Markel Corp now owns 99,068 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $322,956,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Leelyn Smith LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 24.8% during the first quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 2,721 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $8,870,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.64% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Price Performance

NASDAQ AMZN opened at $120.11 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.23 trillion, a P/E ratio of 285.98, a P/E/G ratio of 4.18 and a beta of 1.26. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1 year low of $81.43 and a 1 year high of $146.57. The business’s fifty day moving average is $105.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $98.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.92.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.09. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 5.85% and a net margin of 0.82%. The company had revenue of $127.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $124.57 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.21 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Amazon.com news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,100 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.60, for a total transaction of $358,360.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 119,780 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,846,568. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 2,299 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.34, for a total transaction of $230,681.66. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 138,320 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,879,028.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.60, for a total transaction of $358,360.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 119,780 shares in the company, valued at $13,846,568. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 75,144 shares of company stock worth $8,405,887. Corporate insiders own 12.30% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on AMZN shares. Mizuho raised their price objective on Amazon.com from $135.00 to $145.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $140.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. UBS Group increased their target price on Amazon.com from $125.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Bank of America increased their target price on Amazon.com from $135.00 to $139.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Amazon.com from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Amazon.com has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $143.17.

Amazon.com Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Amazon.com, Inc is a multinational technology company, which engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment is involved in the retail sales of consumer products including from sellers and subscriptions through North America-focused online and physical stores.

See Also

