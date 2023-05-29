Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Acquired by Nicola Wealth Management LTD.

Nicola Wealth Management LTD. increased its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) by 13.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 89,900 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 10,900 shares during the period. Nicola Wealth Management LTD.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $7,552,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Amazon.com by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 701,550,877 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $79,275,249,000 after purchasing an additional 12,456,995 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Amazon.com by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 329,849,003 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $37,272,937,000 after buying an additional 3,121,516 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Amazon.com by 1,838.8% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 311,971,394 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $33,134,481,000 after buying an additional 295,880,050 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Amazon.com by 1,792.4% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 286,047,356 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $30,381,089,000 after buying an additional 270,931,640 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Amazon.com by 1,867.0% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 94,997,372 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $10,089,669,000 after buying an additional 90,167,792 shares in the last quarter. 57.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 2,299 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.34, for a total value of $230,681.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 138,320 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,879,028.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.60, for a total value of $358,360.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 119,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,846,568. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 2,299 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.34, for a total transaction of $230,681.66. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 138,320 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,879,028.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 75,144 shares of company stock worth $8,405,887. 12.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $120.11 on Monday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a one year low of $81.43 and a one year high of $146.57. The stock has a market cap of $1.23 trillion, a P/E ratio of 285.98, a PEG ratio of 4.18 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $105.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $98.02.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.09. Amazon.com had a net margin of 0.82% and a return on equity of 5.85%. The company had revenue of $127.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $124.57 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.21 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current year.

AMZN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Moffett Nathanson dropped their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $119.00 to $116.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 24th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $140.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $125.00 to $129.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $143.17.

Amazon.com, Inc is a multinational technology company, which engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment is involved in the retail sales of consumer products including from sellers and subscriptions through North America-focused online and physical stores.

