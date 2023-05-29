Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) is Physicians Financial Services Inc.’s 3rd Largest Position

Physicians Financial Services Inc. lowered its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 0.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 89,968 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 852 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com makes up about 3.4% of Physicians Financial Services Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Physicians Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $7,557,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of AMZN. Dohj LLC boosted its stake in Amazon.com by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Dohj LLC now owns 24,839 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $2,807,000 after purchasing an additional 451 shares in the last quarter. Bassett Hargrove Investment Counsel LLC bought a new position in Amazon.com in the 3rd quarter worth about $2,120,000. Veritas Asset Management LLP boosted its stake in Amazon.com by 19.6% in the 4th quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 7,868,621 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $660,964,000 after purchasing an additional 1,286,797 shares in the last quarter. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp boosted its stake in Amazon.com by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp now owns 313,317 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $35,405,000 after purchasing an additional 3,840 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sarasin & Partners LLP raised its position in Amazon.com by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 2,468,455 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $207,350,000 after buying an additional 17,993 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.64% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on AMZN shares. Cowen boosted their target price on Amazon.com from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $114.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and set a $125.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Wedbush upped their price objective on Amazon.com from $125.00 to $129.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Wolfe Research lifted their price target on Amazon.com from $130.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Amazon.com presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $143.17.

Insider Buying and Selling at Amazon.com

Amazon.com Stock Up 4.4 %

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 4,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.80, for a total value of $375,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 560,298 shares in the company, valued at $52,555,952.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 21,925 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.37, for a total transaction of $2,529,487.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,997,681 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $230,472,456.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 75,144 shares of company stock valued at $8,405,887 over the last quarter. 12.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

AMZN stock opened at $120.11 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.23 trillion, a PE ratio of 285.98, a PEG ratio of 4.18 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.92. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $105.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $98.02. Amazon.com, Inc. has a one year low of $81.43 and a one year high of $146.57.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $127.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $124.57 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 0.82% and a return on equity of 5.85%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.21 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 1.57 EPS for the current year.

About Amazon.com



Amazon.com, Inc is a multinational technology company, which engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment is involved in the retail sales of consumer products including from sellers and subscriptions through North America-focused online and physical stores.



