Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) is EFG Asset Management Americas Corp.’s 7th Largest Position

EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. boosted its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) by 9.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 112,324 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,521 shares during the period. Amazon.com makes up 2.3% of EFG Asset Management Americas Corp.’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $9,435,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AMZN. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 7.6% during the first quarter. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC now owns 1,121 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $3,654,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 21.8% during the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 72,911 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $237,686,000 after acquiring an additional 13,060 shares in the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 0.8% during the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 1,810 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $5,901,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Markel Corp boosted its holdings in Amazon.com by 0.6% in the first quarter. Markel Corp now owns 99,068 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $322,956,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Leelyn Smith LLC increased its position in Amazon.com by 24.8% during the 1st quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 2,721 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $8,870,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares during the period. 57.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of AMZN stock opened at $120.11 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.23 trillion, a PE ratio of 285.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.18 and a beta of 1.26. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1 year low of $81.43 and a 1 year high of $146.57. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $105.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $98.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.69.

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.09. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 5.85% and a net margin of 0.82%. The company had revenue of $127.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $124.57 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.21 EPS. Amazon.com’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current year.

AMZN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $114.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on Amazon.com from $106.00 to $111.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. UBS Group increased their price objective on Amazon.com from $125.00 to $130.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $125.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $140.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Amazon.com currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $143.17.

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.80, for a total transaction of $375,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 560,298 shares in the company, valued at $52,555,952.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.80, for a total transaction of $375,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 560,298 shares in the company, valued at approximately $52,555,952.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 2,299 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.34, for a total value of $230,681.66. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 138,320 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,879,028.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 75,144 shares of company stock worth $8,405,887. Insiders own 12.30% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com, Inc is a multinational technology company, which engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment is involved in the retail sales of consumer products including from sellers and subscriptions through North America-focused online and physical stores.

