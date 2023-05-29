Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG) Shares Bought by LPL Financial LLC

LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG – Get Rating) by 4.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,992 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 281 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Affiliated Managers Group were worth $1,108,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of AMG. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Affiliated Managers Group by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,062 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,386,000 after purchasing an additional 633 shares during the period. Lansing Street Advisors acquired a new stake in Affiliated Managers Group during the fourth quarter worth about $51,000. Bruni J V & Co. Co. increased its stake in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Bruni J V & Co. Co. now owns 315,760 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $50,026,000 after purchasing an additional 1,012 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Affiliated Managers Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,143,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 62.2% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 219 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period. 95.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Affiliated Managers Group in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Affiliated Managers Group from $182.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Affiliated Managers Group from $187.00 to $192.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. Finally, Barrington Research lifted their target price on shares of Affiliated Managers Group from $155.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Affiliated Managers Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $180.93.

In other Affiliated Managers Group news, Director Reuben Jeffery III purchased 3,650 shares of Affiliated Managers Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $137.21 per share, with a total value of $500,816.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 31,726 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,353,124.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of AMG opened at $142.25 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $140.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $153.05. Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $108.12 and a 12 month high of $180.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.40, a PEG ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.33.

Affiliated Managers Group (NYSE:AMG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 1st. The asset manager reported $4.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.15 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $517.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $539.25 million. Affiliated Managers Group had a net margin of 50.65% and a return on equity of 19.63%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $4.65 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. will post 19.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 11th were paid a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 10th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.03%. Affiliated Managers Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.15%.

Affiliated Managers Group, Inc engages in the provision of asset management with equity investment. The company was founded by in December 1993 and is headquartered in West Palm Beach, FL.

