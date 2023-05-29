AdaptHealth Corp. (NASDAQ:AHCO) Shares Sold by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lessened its position in AdaptHealth Corp. (NASDAQ:AHCO – Get Rating) by 5.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 32,663 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,787 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in AdaptHealth were worth $628,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Everence Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in AdaptHealth in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AdaptHealth in the 4th quarter valued at $2,701,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in AdaptHealth in the 3rd quarter valued at $3,483,000. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ lifted its position in shares of AdaptHealth by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ now owns 1,232,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,156,000 after purchasing an additional 101,571 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust boosted its holdings in AdaptHealth by 22.6% in the 4th quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 857,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,481,000 after purchasing an additional 157,978 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.33% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Truist Financial reduced their target price on AdaptHealth from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Bank of America downgraded shares of AdaptHealth from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $21.00 to $12.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded AdaptHealth from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $28.00 to $11.30 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of AdaptHealth from $23.00 to $20.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of AdaptHealth from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $18.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, AdaptHealth currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $18.92.

AdaptHealth Price Performance

NASDAQ:AHCO opened at $10.48 on Monday. AdaptHealth Corp. has a 12 month low of $10.00 and a 12 month high of $27.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The business’s 50-day moving average is $11.95 and its 200 day moving average is $17.19. The company has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 87.33, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 0.66.

AdaptHealth (NASDAQ:AHCO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.30). AdaptHealth had a return on equity of 3.17% and a net margin of 1.44%. The firm had revenue of $780.28 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $787.96 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that AdaptHealth Corp. will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About AdaptHealth

AdaptHealth Corp. engages in the provision of home healthcare equipment, supplies and related services. It focuses on sleep therapy equipment to individuals suffering from obstructive sleep apnea (OSA), home medical equipment to patients discharged from acute care and other facilities, oxygen and related chronic therapy services in the home, and HME medical devices and supplies on behalf of chronically ill patients with diabetes care, wound care, urological, ostomy, and nutritional supply needs.

