Abbot Financial Management Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Abbot Financial Management Inc. decreased its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 4.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,380 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 770 shares during the period. Abbot Financial Management Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $1,376,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bridgefront Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Amazon.com in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $228,000. Krane Funds Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 239.1% in the first quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 78 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $254,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Range Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the first quarter worth $258,000. My Personal CFO LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the first quarter worth $261,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the first quarter worth $191,000. 57.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Amazon.com Stock Performance

Shares of AMZN stock opened at $120.11 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.92. Amazon.com, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $81.43 and a fifty-two week high of $146.57. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $105.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $98.02. The company has a market capitalization of $1.23 trillion, a P/E ratio of 285.98, a PEG ratio of 4.18 and a beta of 1.26.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $127.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $124.57 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 5.85% and a net margin of 0.82%. The business’s revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.21 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Benchmark boosted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $135.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $125.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $143.17.

Insider Activity at Amazon.com

In related news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.80, for a total transaction of $375,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 560,298 shares in the company, valued at $52,555,952.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Amazon.com news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.60, for a total value of $358,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 119,780 shares in the company, valued at $13,846,568. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.80, for a total value of $375,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 560,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,555,952.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 75,144 shares of company stock worth $8,405,887 over the last quarter. 12.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Amazon.com Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Amazon.com, Inc is a multinational technology company, which engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment is involved in the retail sales of consumer products including from sellers and subscriptions through North America-focused online and physical stores.

Featured Articles

