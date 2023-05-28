Wells Fargo & Company Initiates Coverage on Integer (NYSE:ITGR)

Research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Integer (NYSE:ITGR – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “equal weight” rating and a $87.00 price target on the medical equipment provider’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 8.25% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Bank of America began coverage on Integer in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $86.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp upped their price target on Integer from $86.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. StockNews.com began coverage on Integer in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Integer in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on Integer in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $88.00 price target on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $88.67.

ITGR opened at $80.37 on Friday. Integer has a one year low of $50.05 and a one year high of $86.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.67 billion, a PE ratio of 39.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.14. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $79.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $74.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 2.79.

Integer ( NYSE:ITGR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.05. Integer had a return on equity of 9.54% and a net margin of 4.71%. The firm had revenue of $378.79 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $352.43 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.78 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Integer will post 4.15 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Earnest Partners LLC purchased a new position in Integer in the fourth quarter valued at $82,214,000. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC increased its holdings in Integer by 40.9% in the fourth quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 1,004,347 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $68,758,000 after buying an additional 291,616 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Integer in the fourth quarter valued at $19,491,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Integer by 23.2% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,422,398 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $110,236,000 after buying an additional 267,565 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its holdings in Integer by 1,422.2% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 269,059 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $20,853,000 after buying an additional 251,383 shares during the last quarter. 98.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Integer Holdings Corp. engages in the manufacture and development of medical devices and components. It operates through the Medical and Non-Medical segments. The Medical segment includes the cardio and vascular, cardiac and neuromodulation, surgical, orthopedics, and portable medical product lines. The Non-Medical segment comprises customized battery power and management systems, charging and docking stations, and power supplies.

