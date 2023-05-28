Victory Capital Management Inc. Sells 84,531 Shares of Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN)

Victory Capital Management Inc. reduced its position in Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN – Get Rating) by 25.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 248,424 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 84,531 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned 0.16% of Nordstrom worth $4,854,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Spire Wealth Management raised its stake in Nordstrom by 37.0% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,596 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 431 shares during the period. Sittner & Nelson LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nordstrom during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA bought a new stake in shares of Nordstrom during the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Nordstrom during the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Nordstrom by 44.9% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,738 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 849 shares during the period. 66.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Nordstrom Price Performance

Shares of Nordstrom stock opened at $16.02 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.86. The company has a market cap of $2.59 billion, a PE ratio of 10.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 2.21. The business has a 50 day moving average of $15.75 and a 200 day moving average of $17.93. Nordstrom, Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.02 and a 52 week high of $27.72.

Nordstrom Announces Dividend

Nordstrom ( NYSE:JWN Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $4.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.33 billion. Nordstrom had a return on equity of 42.08% and a net margin of 1.58%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.23 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Nordstrom, Inc. will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 30th will be issued a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 26th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.74%. Nordstrom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.33%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Argus raised Nordstrom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Gordon Haskett raised Nordstrom from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on shares of Nordstrom in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Barclays cut their price objective on Nordstrom from $16.00 to $14.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Nordstrom in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.75.

Nordstrom Company Profile

Nordstrom, Inc engages in the manufacture and trade of clothes, shoes, and accessories. It operates through the following segments: Retail and Corporate/Other. The Retail segment consists of a selection of high-quality, brand-name, and private label merchandise, which includes apparel, shoes, cosmetics, and accessories for women, men, young adults, and children.

