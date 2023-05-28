Victory Capital Management Inc. Has $4.40 Million Stake in International Bancshares Co. (NASDAQ:IBOC)

Victory Capital Management Inc. decreased its stake in shares of International Bancshares Co. (NASDAQ:IBOC – Get Rating) by 48.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 93,930 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 87,414 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned 0.15% of International Bancshares worth $4,402,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IBOC. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in International Bancshares by 40.7% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 63,070 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,662,000 after buying an additional 18,235 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in International Bancshares by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 181,576 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,664,000 after buying an additional 7,989 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its holdings in International Bancshares by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 19,508 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $823,000 after buying an additional 1,860 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in International Bancshares by 11.0% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 31,506 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,364,000 after buying an additional 3,132 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in International Bancshares by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 28,422 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,200,000 after buying an additional 465 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IBOC stock opened at $43.79 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $42.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. International Bancshares Co. has a 12 month low of $38.00 and a 12 month high of $53.71. The company has a market capitalization of $2.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.85 and a beta of 0.98.

International Bancshares ( NASDAQ:IBOC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The bank reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter. International Bancshares had a return on equity of 16.89% and a net margin of 43.47%. The company had revenue of $205.24 million during the quarter.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on International Bancshares in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

International Bancshares Corp. is a financial holding company, which provides banking services for commercial, consumer, and international customers of South, Central, and Southeast Texas and the State of Oklahoma. It engages in the business of banking, including the acceptance of checking and savings deposits and the making of commercial, real estate, personal, home improvement, automobile and other installment and term loans.

