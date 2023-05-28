Victory Capital Management Inc. Has $4.14 Million Stake in Addus HomeCare Co. (NASDAQ:ADUS)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lowered its position in Addus HomeCare Co. (NASDAQ:ADUS – Get Rating) by 29.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 41,135 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,764 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned 0.26% of Addus HomeCare worth $4,140,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ADUS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Addus HomeCare by 12.3% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 19,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,773,000 after purchasing an additional 2,080 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Addus HomeCare by 335.3% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $349,000 after acquiring an additional 2,884 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Addus HomeCare by 59.9% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 8,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $783,000 after acquiring an additional 3,146 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of Addus HomeCare by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 42,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,991,000 after acquiring an additional 1,214 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its position in shares of Addus HomeCare by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 13,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,281,000 after acquiring an additional 1,693 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Addus HomeCare alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $123.00 target price on shares of Addus HomeCare in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Addus HomeCare from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, May 20th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Addus HomeCare from $123.00 to $109.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of Addus HomeCare from $130.00 to $118.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $112.75.

Addus HomeCare Stock Performance

NASDAQ ADUS opened at $88.81 on Friday. Addus HomeCare Co. has a 1 year low of $73.65 and a 1 year high of $114.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.68. The firm has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.65, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $98.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $102.69.

Addus HomeCare (NASDAQ:ADUS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.13. Addus HomeCare had a net margin of 5.15% and a return on equity of 8.87%. The firm had revenue of $247.05 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $246.60 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Addus HomeCare Co. will post 3.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Addus HomeCare

In other news, EVP Sean Gaffney sold 495 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.60, for a total value of $41,382.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 13,984 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,169,062.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Brian Poff sold 598 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.15, for a total transaction of $62,281.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 27,274 shares in the company, valued at $2,840,587.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Sean Gaffney sold 495 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.60, for a total transaction of $41,382.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 13,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,169,062.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 4,126 shares of company stock worth $420,109 in the last quarter. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Addus HomeCare Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Addus HomeCare Corp. engages in the provision of in-home personal care services. It operates through the following segments: Personal Care, Hospice, and Home Health. The Personal Care segment provides non-medical assistance with activities of daily living, primarily to persons who are at risk of hospitalization or institutionalization, such as the elderly, chronically ill or disabled.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Addus HomeCare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Addus HomeCare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.