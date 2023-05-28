Victory Capital Management Inc. Acquires 3,657 Shares of Ashland Inc. (NYSE:ASH)

Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Ashland Inc. (NYSE:ASH – Get Rating) by 8.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 45,336 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,657 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.08% of Ashland worth $4,894,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ASH. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ashland by 33.9% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,027,256 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $101,092,000 after purchasing an additional 259,926 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its holdings in shares of Ashland by 238.0% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 273,600 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $29,446,000 after acquiring an additional 192,658 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Ashland by 106.6% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 299,046 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $29,429,000 after acquiring an additional 154,327 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ashland by 26.9% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 595,097 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $58,564,000 after acquiring an additional 126,255 shares during the period. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Ashland by 406.1% in the third quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 146,757 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $13,938,000 after acquiring an additional 117,762 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.21% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on ASH. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Ashland from $135.00 to $109.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Mizuho cut their price objective on Ashland from $139.00 to $129.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Ashland from $110.00 to $100.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. StockNews.com started coverage on Ashland in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Ashland from $145.00 to $142.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $121.25.

NYSE:ASH opened at $87.21 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.46, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Ashland Inc. has a 12-month low of $86.54 and a 12-month high of $114.36. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $96.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $103.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.32 and a beta of 1.00.

Ashland (NYSE:ASH – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The basic materials company reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.52 by ($0.09). Ashland had a return on equity of 9.66% and a net margin of 9.32%. The business had revenue of $603.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $627.61 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.50 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Ashland Inc. will post 5.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.385 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 31st. This is a positive change from Ashland’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.77%. Ashland’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.76%.

Ashland, Inc engages in the provision of architectural coatings, construction, energy, food and beverage, nutraceuticals, personal care, and pharmaceutical products. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences, Personal Care, Special Additives, and Intermediates. The company was founded in 1924 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

