VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL) Short Interest Update

VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,260,000 shares, a growth of 139.8% from the April 30th total of 525,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,103,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 25.0% during the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 12,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $336,000 after purchasing an additional 2,560 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Securities Inc. bought a new stake in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $274,000. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 218.5% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 2,264 shares in the last quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 13.5% in the 3rd quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,000 after purchasing an additional 1,135 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 122.1% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 959,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,916,000 after purchasing an additional 527,373 shares in the last quarter.
VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF Stock Performance
NASDAQ ANGL opened at $27.25 on Friday. VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF has a one year low of $25.75 and a one year high of $29.38. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $27.42 and a 200 day moving average of $27.49. The company has a market capitalization of $2.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.99 and a beta of 0.52.
VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF Cuts Dividend
VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF Company Profile
The VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (ANGL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of bonds that were rated investment grade at issuance but later downgraded to sub-investment grade. ANGL was launched on Apr 10, 2012 and is managed by VanEck.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (ANGL)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 5/22 – 5/26
- Big Lots Becomes A Stomach Churning Value Play
- The Melt-Up In Marvell Is On; But Don’t Chase It Higher
- Is Apple a Growth Stock or a Value Stock?
- Costco’s Earnings Call Reassure Economists, Recession Cancelled
Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.