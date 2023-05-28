VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL) Short Interest Update

VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,260,000 shares, a growth of 139.8% from the April 30th total of 525,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,103,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 25.0% during the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 12,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $336,000 after purchasing an additional 2,560 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Securities Inc. bought a new stake in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $274,000. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 218.5% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 2,264 shares in the last quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 13.5% in the 3rd quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,000 after purchasing an additional 1,135 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 122.1% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 959,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,916,000 after purchasing an additional 527,373 shares in the last quarter.

Get VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF alerts:

VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ ANGL opened at $27.25 on Friday. VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF has a one year low of $25.75 and a one year high of $29.38. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $27.42 and a 200 day moving average of $27.49. The company has a market capitalization of $2.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.99 and a beta of 0.52.

VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF Company Profile

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 2nd were issued a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.84%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 1st.

(Get Rating)

The VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (ANGL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of bonds that were rated investment grade at issuance but later downgraded to sub-investment grade. ANGL was launched on Apr 10, 2012 and is managed by VanEck.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.