UWM (NYSE:UWMC) Rating Increased to Buy at Jefferies Financial Group

UWM (NYSE:UWMC – Get Rating) was upgraded by Jefferies Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a $7.00 price objective on the stock, up from their previous price objective of $5.50. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target points to a potential upside of 36.19% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of UWM from $3.50 to $4.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of UWM from $3.30 to $3.75 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. JMP Securities lifted their target price on shares of UWM from $5.50 to $6.50 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of UWM from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $3.50 to $4.00 in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of UWM from $3.50 to $5.00 in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, UWM currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.53.

UWM Stock Up 5.3 %

UWM stock opened at $5.14 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $478.53 million, a PE ratio of 85.67 and a beta of 1.46. The company’s 50-day moving average is $5.21 and its 200-day moving average is $4.57. UWM has a fifty-two week low of $2.84 and a fifty-two week high of $6.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 2.00.

Institutional Trading of UWM

UWM ( NYSE:UWMC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $161.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $431.17 million. UWM had a return on equity of 14.11% and a net margin of 0.46%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that UWM will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in UWM by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,522,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,462,000 after purchasing an additional 13,800 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of UWM during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al lifted its holdings in shares of UWM by 1,597.9% during the 3rd quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 180,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $528,000 after acquiring an additional 169,599 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of UWM during the 4th quarter worth approximately $258,000. Finally, Jenkins Wealth bought a new stake in shares of UWM during the 4th quarter worth approximately $330,000. Institutional investors own 37.73% of the company’s stock.

UWM Company Profile

UWM Holdings Corporation engages in the residential mortgage lending business in the United States. The company originates mortgage loans through wholesale channel. It originates primarily conforming and government loans. UWM Holdings Corporation was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Pontiac, Michigan.

