Trust Co of Kansas Sells 1,312 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Trust Co of Kansas reduced its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 48,714 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 1,312 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com makes up about 2.7% of Trust Co of Kansas’ holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Trust Co of Kansas’ holdings in Amazon.com were worth $4,092,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AMZN. Bridgefront Capital LLC bought a new position in Amazon.com during the 1st quarter valued at about $228,000. Krane Funds Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Amazon.com by 239.1% during the 1st quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 78 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $254,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. Range Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Amazon.com during the 1st quarter valued at about $258,000. My Personal CFO LLC bought a new position in Amazon.com during the 1st quarter valued at about $261,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the 1st quarter valued at about $191,000. Institutional investors own 57.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Susquehanna raised their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $106.00 to $111.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $125.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $150.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $143.17.

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 2,299 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.34, for a total value of $230,681.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 138,320 shares in the company, valued at $13,879,028.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other Amazon.com news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 21,925 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.37, for a total value of $2,529,487.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,997,681 shares in the company, valued at $230,472,456.97. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 2,299 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.34, for a total transaction of $230,681.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 138,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,879,028.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 75,144 shares of company stock worth $8,405,887 over the last three months. Insiders own 12.30% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com stock opened at $120.11 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $105.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $97.93. The stock has a market cap of $1.23 trillion, a P/E ratio of 285.98, a PEG ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12-month low of $81.43 and a 12-month high of $146.57.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.09. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 5.85% and a net margin of 0.82%. The firm had revenue of $127.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $124.57 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.21 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Amazon.com, Inc is a multinational technology company, which engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment is involved in the retail sales of consumer products including from sellers and subscriptions through North America-focused online and physical stores.

