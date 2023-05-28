Tingo Group (NASDAQ:TIO) Shares Gap Down to $3.80

Tingo Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TIO – Get Rating) shares gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $3.80, but opened at $3.59. Tingo Group shares last traded at $3.96, with a volume of 2,823,574 shares changing hands.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Tingo Group from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $2.25. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Tingo Group, Inc operates through its subsidiaries, focused on the growth and development of its financial technology offerings. The firm uses its proprietary trading technology platforms to serve a range of growth sectors in the fintech space, including online brokerage for equities trading, online investment and wealth management services, sales of insurance products, and trading in certain commodities.

