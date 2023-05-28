The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMA) Shares Sold by Citigroup Inc.

Citigroup Inc. cut its stake in The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMA – Get Rating) by 11.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 39,367 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 5,294 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in The Liberty SiriusXM Group were worth $1,548,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 338.7% during the third quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 658 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 508 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 199.7% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 890 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 593 shares during the last quarter. Pecaut & CO. bought a new stake in The Liberty SiriusXM Group during the third quarter valued at $38,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in The Liberty SiriusXM Group during the fourth quarter valued at $57,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in The Liberty SiriusXM Group during the first quarter valued at $85,000. 29.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of LSXMA opened at $28.45 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $28.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.29 billion, a PE ratio of 8.86 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The Liberty SiriusXM Group has a 52-week low of $25.05 and a 52-week high of $45.26.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group ( NASDAQ:LSXMA Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The technology company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by ($0.27). The company had revenue of $2.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.14 billion. The Liberty SiriusXM Group had a net margin of 13.25% and a return on equity of 6.33%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Liberty SiriusXM Group will post 3.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other The Liberty SiriusXM Group news, CEO Gregory B. Maffei purchased 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $26.71 per share, with a total value of $1,335,500.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 4,203,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $112,283,471.29. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other The Liberty SiriusXM Group news, CAO Brian J. Wendling sold 1,370 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total value of $49,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 15,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $568,980. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gregory B. Maffei purchased 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $26.71 per share, with a total value of $1,335,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,203,799 shares in the company, valued at approximately $112,283,471.29. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders purchased 51,200 shares of company stock worth $1,376,825 and sold 432,401 shares worth $32,257,898. 4.02% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms have weighed in on LSXMA. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $39.00 target price on shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $67.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $62.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 6th. Benchmark lowered their price target on shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $72.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their price target on shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $46.00 to $43.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, The Liberty SiriusXM Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $57.00.

Liberty Media Corp. engages in the operation of media, communications, and entertainment businesses. It operates through the following segments: Sirius XM Holdings, Formula 1. The Sirius XM Holdings segment refers to the complementary audio entertainment businesses, Sirius XM and Pandora. Sirius XM features music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, weather channels, and infotainment services.

