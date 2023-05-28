The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund Inc. (NASDAQ:CUBA) Short Interest Up 136.4% in May

The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund Inc. (NASDAQ:CUBA – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 15,600 shares, a growth of 136.4% from the April 30th total of 6,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 13,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.1 days.
The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund Stock Performance
Shares of CUBA stock opened at $3.64 on Friday. The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund has a 1-year low of $3.47 and a 1-year high of $4.99. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $3.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.89.
The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund Announces Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, May 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.174 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 19th. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 19.13%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund Company Profile
The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund, Inc operates as a non-diversified and closed-end management investment company. It invests in equity and equity-linked securities of public and private companies. The company was founded on March 10, 1992 and is headquartered in Miami Beach, FL.
Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund (CUBA)
