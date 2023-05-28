The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund Inc. (NASDAQ:CUBA) Short Interest Up 136.4% in May

The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund Inc. (NASDAQ:CUBA – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 15,600 shares, a growth of 136.4% from the April 30th total of 6,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 13,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.1 days.

The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund Stock Performance

Shares of CUBA stock opened at $3.64 on Friday. The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund has a 1-year low of $3.47 and a 1-year high of $4.99. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $3.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.89.

The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, May 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.174 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 19th. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 19.13%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund Company Profile

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CUBA. Matisse Capital grew its stake in The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund by 223.4% during the 1st quarter. Matisse Capital now owns 180,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $672,000 after buying an additional 124,344 shares during the last quarter. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. grew its stake in The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. now owns 626,151 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,270,000 after buying an additional 49,689 shares during the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund during the 3rd quarter worth about $145,000. Clough Capital Partners L P lifted its position in The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund by 53.1% during the 1st quarter. Clough Capital Partners L P now owns 60,289 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $225,000 after acquiring an additional 20,900 shares during the period. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund during the 1st quarter worth about $44,000. 13.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund, Inc operates as a non-diversified and closed-end management investment company. It invests in equity and equity-linked securities of public and private companies. The company was founded on March 10, 1992 and is headquartered in Miami Beach, FL.

