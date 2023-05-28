TFS Financial (NASDAQ:TFSL) Shares Gap Down to $11.54

TFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:TFSL – Get Rating) shares gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $11.54, but opened at $11.25. TFS Financial shares last traded at $11.20, with a volume of 91,704 shares traded.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on TFS Financial in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.

TFS Financial Stock Performance

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84. The stock has a market cap of $3.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.28 and a beta of 0.47.

TFS Financial Dividend Announcement

Insider Activity at TFS Financial

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 30th will be given a dividend of $0.2825 per share. This represents a $1.13 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.92%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 26th. TFS Financial’s payout ratio is 389.67%.

In other news, Director Daniel F. Weir acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $11.92 per share, for a total transaction of $119,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 114,805 shares in the company, valued at $1,368,475.60. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.21% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of TFS Financial

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in TFS Financial by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,881,055 shares of the bank’s stock worth $36,388,000 after purchasing an additional 134,589 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in TFS Financial by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,659,059 shares of the bank’s stock worth $20,954,000 after purchasing an additional 151,448 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in TFS Financial by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,380,051 shares of the bank’s stock worth $17,940,000 after purchasing an additional 21,620 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in TFS Financial by 10.9% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,129,937 shares of the bank’s stock worth $16,282,000 after purchasing an additional 110,760 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in TFS Financial by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,033,862 shares of the bank’s stock worth $13,058,000 after purchasing an additional 78,673 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 8.64% of the company’s stock.

About TFS Financial

TFS Financial Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of retail consumer banking services. It offers mortgage lending, deposit gathering, and other insignificant financial services. The company was founded in 1938 and is headquartered in Cleveland, OH.

Recommended Stories

