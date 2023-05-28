Terran Orbital (NYSE:LLAP) Rating Lowered to Underperform at Bank of America

Terran Orbital (NYSE:LLAP – Get Rating) was downgraded by analysts at Bank of America from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have a $1.35 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $7.00. Bank of America‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 13.45% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on LLAP. B. Riley dropped their target price on shares of Terran Orbital from $10.00 to $7.50 in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Terran Orbital from $8.00 to $7.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. Finally, Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on shares of Terran Orbital in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.48.

Get Terran Orbital alerts:

Terran Orbital Stock Down 4.0 %

Shares of Terran Orbital stock opened at $1.19 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $172.57 million, a P/E ratio of -1.16 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.89. Terran Orbital has a 12-month low of $1.17 and a 12-month high of $6.68.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Terran Orbital ( NYSE:LLAP Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 21st. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $31.92 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.80 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Terran Orbital will post -0.71 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Terran Orbital news, major shareholder Beach Point Capital Management sold 172,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.02, for a total transaction of $521,856.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 628,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,898,701.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 23.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LLAP. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Terran Orbital by 60.5% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 18,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 6,861 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Terran Orbital in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. American International Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Terran Orbital by 71.1% in the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 19,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 8,084 shares during the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC bought a new position in shares of Terran Orbital in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new position in Terran Orbital during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Institutional investors own 76.83% of the company’s stock.

About Terran Orbital

(Get Rating)

Terran Orbital Corporation manufactures, owns, and operates satellites and related space-based solutions that provide earth observation, data and analytics to defense, intelligence, civil, and commercial end users in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Satellite Solutions and Earth Observation Solutions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Terran Orbital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Terran Orbital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.