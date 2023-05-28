Tellurian (NYSEAMERICAN:TELL) Shares Gap Up to $1.27

Tellurian Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:TELL – Get Rating) gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $1.27, but opened at $1.32. Tellurian shares last traded at $1.29, with a volume of 970,311 shares traded.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TELL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America cut Tellurian from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $4.00 to $1.50 in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. B. Riley reduced their target price on Tellurian from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Tellurian from $1.30 to $1.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th.

Get Tellurian alerts:

Tellurian Stock Performance

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $2.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $714.77 million, a P/E ratio of -63.47 and a beta of 2.26. The company has a quick ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

Insider Activity

Tellurian ( NYSEAMERICAN:TELL Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.06. The company had revenue of $102.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $98.17 million. Tellurian had a negative return on equity of 1.30% and a negative net margin of 3.61%. On average, research analysts expect that Tellurian Inc. will post -0.29 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Chairman Charif Souki sold 378,254 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.48, for a total value of $559,815.92. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 11,330,558 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,769,225.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 6,182,342 shares of company stock valued at $7,674,334. Company insiders own 10.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Tellurian

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. PDT Partners LLC purchased a new position in Tellurian during the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. FourThought Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in Tellurian during the fourth quarter worth approximately $87,000. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH boosted its position in Tellurian by 10.3% during the fourth quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 160,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $269,000 after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares in the last quarter. Columbia Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in Tellurian during the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Private Management Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Tellurian in the third quarter valued at approximately $76,000. 39.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Tellurian

(Get Rating)

Tellurian, Inc engages in the production of natural gas and investing in natural gas projects. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Midstream, and Marketing and Trading. The Upstream segment produces, gathers, and delivers natural gas and acquires and develops natural gas assets. The Midstream segment includes development, construction, and operation of LNG terminals and pipelines.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Tellurian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tellurian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.