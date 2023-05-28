Telia Company AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:TLSNY) Rating Increased to Neutral at Citigroup

Telia Company AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:TLSNY – Get Rating) was upgraded by Citigroup from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of Telia Company AB (publ) from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Telia Company AB (publ) currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.25.

Telia Company AB (publ) Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of TLSNY opened at $4.82 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.88. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $5.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.19. Telia Company AB has a 12-month low of $4.82 and a 12-month high of $8.31.

About Telia Company AB (publ)

Telia Company AB (publ) ( OTCMKTS:TLSNY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The technology company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.21 billion for the quarter. Telia Company AB (publ) had a negative net margin of 15.36% and a negative return on equity of 16.68%. Equities research analysts expect that Telia Company AB will post 0.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Telia Co AB engages in the provision of network access and telecommunication services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Sweden, Finland, Norway, Denmark, Lithuania, Estonia, and TV and Media. It focuses on mobile, television, and fixed-line operations. The company was founded in 1853 and is headquartered in Solna, Sweden.

