Telia Company AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:TLSNY) Rating Increased to Neutral at Citigroup

Telia Company AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:TLSNY – Get Rating) was upgraded by Citigroup from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.
Separately, Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of Telia Company AB (publ) from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Telia Company AB (publ) currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.25.
Telia Company AB (publ) Stock Down 0.8 %
Shares of TLSNY opened at $4.82 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.88. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $5.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.19. Telia Company AB has a 12-month low of $4.82 and a 12-month high of $8.31.
About Telia Company AB (publ)
Telia Co AB engages in the provision of network access and telecommunication services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Sweden, Finland, Norway, Denmark, Lithuania, Estonia, and TV and Media. It focuses on mobile, television, and fixed-line operations. The company was founded in 1853 and is headquartered in Solna, Sweden.
