Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK) Shares Gap Up to $37.49

Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK – Get Rating) (TSE:TECK)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $37.49, but opened at $38.74. Teck Resources shares last traded at $37.99, with a volume of 1,842,931 shares changing hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TECK has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. National Bank Financial cut Teck Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 27th. StockNews.com started coverage on Teck Resources in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America cut their price target on Teck Resources from C$65.00 to C$62.00 in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Teck Resources from C$64.00 to C$72.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, 92 Resources reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Teck Resources in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Teck Resources has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.86.

Teck Resources Price Performance

The company has a 50-day moving average of $42.13 and a 200-day moving average of $39.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.06.

Teck Resources Increases Dividend

Institutional Trading of Teck Resources

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be issued a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. This is an increase from Teck Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.31%. Teck Resources’s payout ratio is 8.89%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TECK. Nvwm LLC purchased a new position in Teck Resources in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Teck Resources in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new position in shares of Teck Resources in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Teck Resources by 1,423.8% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 960 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 897 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Achmea Investment Management B.V. bought a new stake in Teck Resources during the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. 56.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Teck Resources

Teck Resources Limited is a resource company, which engages in the exploration, acquisition, development, production, and sale of natural resources, Its products include steelmaking coal, copper, zinc, industrial products and fertilizers, and other metals. Its project operations are located in Canada, Peru, Chile, and US.

