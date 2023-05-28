Southern Copper (NYSE:SCCO) Shares Gap Up to $65.19

Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $65.19, but opened at $67.27. Southern Copper shares last traded at $66.81, with a volume of 178,908 shares traded.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on SCCO shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Southern Copper from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $65.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Barclays lifted their price target on Southern Copper from $53.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley lowered Southern Copper from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $70.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Southern Copper from $55.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on Southern Copper from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.29.

Southern Copper Trading Up 3.2 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 3.38 and a current ratio of 4.17. The firm has a market cap of $52.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 13.39 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $74.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $70.01.

Southern Copper Cuts Dividend

Insiders Place Their Bets

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 9th were issued a $0.95 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 8th. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.65%. Southern Copper’s dividend payout ratio is presently 115.94%.

In other news, Director Bonilla Luis Miguel Palomino sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.50, for a total value of $39,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,014 shares in the company, valued at approximately $472,099. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.08% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Southern Copper

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Southern Copper by 200.6% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,179,899 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $208,201,000 after buying an additional 2,789,376 shares during the period. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Southern Copper by 761.9% in the 1st quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 2,756,533 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $210,186,000 after buying an additional 2,436,727 shares during the period. abrdn plc lifted its holdings in shares of Southern Copper by 134.8% in the 1st quarter. abrdn plc now owns 2,702,309 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $206,051,000 after buying an additional 1,551,189 shares during the period. Empower Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in Southern Copper in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $93,254,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Southern Copper by 43.3% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,763,612 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $209,759,000 after purchasing an additional 835,044 shares in the last quarter. 7.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Southern Copper

Southern Copper Corp. engages in the development, production, and exploration of copper, molybdenum, zinc, and silver. It operates through the following segments: Peruvian Operations, Mexican Open-Pit Operations, and Mexican Underground Mining Operations. The Peruvian Operations segment focuses on the Toquepala and Cuajone mine complexes and the smelting and refining plants, industrial railroad, and port facilities that service both mines.

See Also

