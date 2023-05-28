Short Interest in Investcorp Credit Management BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICMB) Grows By 137.0%

Investcorp Credit Management BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICMB – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,400 shares, an increase of 137.0% from the April 30th total of 2,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 23,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Investcorp Credit Management BDC

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Investcorp Credit Management BDC during the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in Investcorp Credit Management BDC by 601.9% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 90,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $384,000 after buying an additional 77,581 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in Investcorp Credit Management BDC during the fourth quarter worth $41,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Investcorp Credit Management BDC by 159.0% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 127,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $448,000 after buying an additional 78,065 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Investcorp Credit Management BDC by 29.0% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 50,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,000 after buying an additional 11,312 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 12.41% of the company’s stock.

Investcorp Credit Management BDC Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ICMB opened at $3.78 on Friday. Investcorp Credit Management BDC has a twelve month low of $3.18 and a twelve month high of $5.20. The stock has a market cap of $54.39 million, a P/E ratio of -18.00 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a quick ratio of 3.22, a current ratio of 3.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.75.

Investcorp Credit Management BDC Cuts Dividend

Investcorp Credit Management BDC Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 13.76%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 15th. Investcorp Credit Management BDC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -247.62%.

Investcorp Credit Management BDC, Inc operates as a closed-end investment fund. The company was founded in February, 2012 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

