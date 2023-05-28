Short Interest in Dune Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:DUNE) Rises By 138.9%

Dune Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:DUNE – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,600 shares, a growth of 138.9% from the April 30th total of 3,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.3 days. Approximately 0.7% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Dune Acquisition

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Clear Street LLC purchased a new stake in Dune Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at $165,000. Periscope Capital Inc. increased its position in Dune Acquisition by 7.3% during the first quarter. Periscope Capital Inc. now owns 23,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,000 after buying an additional 1,590 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in Dune Acquisition by 20.1% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,000 after buying an additional 4,189 shares during the period. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC acquired a new position in Dune Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth approximately $305,000. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its position in Dune Acquisition by 3,063.2% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 47,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $465,000 after buying an additional 45,918 shares during the period. 18.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dune Acquisition Price Performance

Shares of DUNE opened at $9.93 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $9.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.83. Dune Acquisition has a 52-week low of $9.46 and a 52-week high of $12.16.

Dune Acquisition Company Profile

Dune Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other business combination with one or more businesses in the technology sector, primarily companies pursuing a Software as a Service.

