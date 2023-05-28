Short Interest in Continental Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:CTTAY) Expands By 130.2%

Continental Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:CTTAY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 14,500 shares, a growth of 130.2% from the April 30th total of 6,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 84,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Continental Aktiengesellschaft Stock Up 3.5 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:CTTAY opened at $7.17 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $7.16 and a 200-day moving average of $6.88. Continental Aktiengesellschaft has a 12 month low of $4.27 and a 12 month high of $8.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.15.

Continental Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:CTTAY – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter. Continental Aktiengesellschaft had a return on equity of 1.45% and a net margin of 0.52%. The firm had revenue of $11.06 billion during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Continental Aktiengesellschaft will post 0.71 EPS for the current year.

Continental Aktiengesellschaft Cuts Dividend

Continental Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 2nd were issued a $0.1119 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 1.56%. Continental Aktiengesellschaft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 120.00%.

Continental AG operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and sale of soft rubber products, rubberized fabrics, and solid tires. It operates through the following segments: Automotive, Tires, ContiTech, and Contract Manufacturing. The Automotive segment comprises technologies for passive safety, brake, chassis, as well as motion and motion control systems.

Featured Articles

