Short Interest in Brookfield Property Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:BPYPP) Rises By 140.0%

Brookfield Property Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:BPYPP – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,000 shares, a growth of 140.0% from the April 30th total of 5,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 20,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Brookfield Property Partners Price Performance

BPYPP opened at $14.59 on Friday. Brookfield Property Partners has a 1 year low of $13.99 and a 1 year high of $23.36. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $15.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.92.

Brookfield Property Partners Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st will be paid a $0.4063 dividend. This represents a $1.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 31st.

Brookfield Property Partners Company Profile

Brookfield Property Partners, through Brookfield Property Partners L.P. and its subsidiary Brookfield Property REIT Inc, is one of the world's premier real estate companies, with approximately $88 billion in total assets. We own and operate iconic properties in the world's major markets, and our global portfolio includes office, retail, multifamily, logistics, hospitality, self-storage, triple net lease, manufactured housing and student housing.

