Short Interest in Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BMWYY) Expands By 130.7%

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BMWYY – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 74,500 shares, a growth of 130.7% from the April 30th total of 32,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 95,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have issued reports on BMWYY shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Berenberg Bank lowered Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $90.00.

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:BMWYY opened at $37.32 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $37.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.79. Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft has a 52-week low of $22.27 and a 52-week high of $40.38.

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft Announces Dividend

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 26th. Investors of record on Monday, May 15th were paid a dividend of $2.2587 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 12th.

Bayerische Motoren Werke AG engages in the manufacture and sale of automobiles and motorcycles. It operates through the following business segments: Automotive, Motorcycles, Financial Services, and Other Entities. The Automotive segment develops, manufactures, assembles, and sells cars and off-road vehicles, under the following brands: BMW, MINI, and Rolls-Royce, as well as spare parts and accessories.

