Royal Bank of Canada Upgrades New Relic (NYSE:NEWR) to Outperform

New Relic (NYSE:NEWR – Get Rating) was upgraded by research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a $95.00 price objective on the software maker’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $75.00. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 31.32% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the company. Truist Financial increased their price objective on New Relic from $65.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on New Relic from $74.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on New Relic from $67.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Loop Capital increased their price objective on New Relic from $70.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, DA Davidson reduced their price target on New Relic from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, New Relic currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.13.

Shares of NEWR opened at $72.34 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.09 and a beta of 0.90. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $73.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $66.45. New Relic has a 52 week low of $42.40 and a 52 week high of $86.00.

In other New Relic news, Chairman Lewis Cirne sold 15,000 shares of New Relic stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,590.36, for a total transaction of $23,855,400.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 5,143,438 shares in the company, valued at $8,179,918,057.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other New Relic news, CEO William Staples sold 23,613 shares of New Relic stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.19, for a total value of $1,657,396.47. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 104,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,325,589.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Chairman Lewis Cirne sold 15,000 shares of New Relic stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,590.36, for a total value of $23,855,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 5,143,438 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,179,918,057.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 106,191 shares of company stock worth $30,457,526. Corporate insiders own 21.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NEWR. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of New Relic by 71.3% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 59,633 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,988,000 after acquiring an additional 24,817 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of New Relic in the first quarter valued at about $345,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in New Relic by 28.1% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 10,991 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $735,000 after purchasing an additional 2,409 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in New Relic by 129.2% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,066 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 601 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in New Relic during the first quarter worth about $113,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.56% of the company’s stock.

New Relic, Inc engages in the provision of software solutions. It delivers an open and extensible cloud-based platform that enables organizations to collect, store and analyze massive amounts of data in real time to better operate applications and infrastructure. It offers solutions to e-commerce and retail, media, and public sector industries.

