Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO) Stock Rating Upgraded by Morgan Stanley

Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO – Get Rating) was upgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.
Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. CLSA raised Rio Tinto Group from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 13th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Rio Tinto Group in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Rio Tinto Group from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 15th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Rio Tinto Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, BNP Paribas lowered Rio Tinto Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $5,790.00.
Rio Tinto Group Stock Up 2.9 %
NYSE:RIO opened at $61.12 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $76.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.82 and a beta of 0.68. Rio Tinto Group has a 1-year low of $50.92 and a 1-year high of $80.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $64.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $69.16.
Rio Tinto Group Company Profile
Rio Tinto Plc engages in the exploration, mining, and processing of mineral resources. It operates through the following business segments: Iron Ore, Aluminium, Copper and Diamonds, Energy and Minerals, and Other Operations. The Iron Ore segment supplies global seaborne iron ore trade. The Aluminium segment produces bauxite, alumina and primary aluminum.
