Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO) Shares Gap Up to $59.39

Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO – Get Rating) shares gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $59.39, but opened at $61.15. Rio Tinto Group shares last traded at $60.93, with a volume of 1,059,647 shares changing hands.

RIO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised Rio Tinto Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Rio Tinto Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 5th. BNP Paribas lowered Rio Tinto Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Rio Tinto Group from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 15th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Rio Tinto Group in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Rio Tinto Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $5,790.00.

The company has a fifty day moving average of $64.79 and a 200-day moving average of $69.16. The firm has a market cap of $76.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.82 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 10th were paid a $2.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 9th. This represents a yield of 9.8%. Rio Tinto Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.79%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RIO. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Rio Tinto Group by 23.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 61,529 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $4,947,000 after purchasing an additional 11,879 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its stake in Rio Tinto Group by 33.8% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 6,549 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $527,000 after purchasing an additional 1,654 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Rio Tinto Group by 19.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,539,846 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $123,803,000 after purchasing an additional 250,480 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new position in Rio Tinto Group in the 1st quarter valued at $499,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 141.7% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 13,466 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,083,000 after acquiring an additional 7,894 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 10.43% of the company’s stock.

Rio Tinto Plc engages in the exploration, mining, and processing of mineral resources. It operates through the following business segments: Iron Ore, Aluminium, Copper and Diamonds, Energy and Minerals, and Other Operations. The Iron Ore segment supplies global seaborne iron ore trade. The Aluminium segment produces bauxite, alumina and primary aluminum.

