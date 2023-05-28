RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) Shares Gap Up to $29.50

Shares of RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG – Get Rating) gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $29.50, but opened at $30.82. RingCentral shares last traded at $30.64, with a volume of 350,746 shares traded.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on RNG shares. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of RingCentral from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of RingCentral from $40.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of RingCentral from $50.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Oppenheimer restated a “market perform” rating on shares of RingCentral in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of RingCentral from $60.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, RingCentral presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.17.

RingCentral Stock Up 17.9 %

The stock has a market cap of $3.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 44.80 and a beta of 0.94. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $34.02.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Hedge Funds Weigh In On RingCentral

In other RingCentral news, CFO Sonalee Elizabeth Parekh sold 4,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.24, for a total transaction of $115,770.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 129,005 shares in the company, valued at $3,514,096.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Company insiders own 6.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in RingCentral by 4.9% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,927,410 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $356,739,000 after purchasing an additional 420,567 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA raised its stake in shares of RingCentral by 25.7% during the first quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 4,602,025 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $141,144,000 after acquiring an additional 940,926 shares in the last quarter. No Street GP LP raised its stake in shares of RingCentral by 26.3% during the first quarter. No Street GP LP now owns 2,375,000 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $72,841,000 after acquiring an additional 495,000 shares in the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. raised its stake in shares of RingCentral by 12.6% during the first quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 1,931,128 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $59,228,000 after acquiring an additional 216,585 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of RingCentral by 10.0% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,665,813 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $51,090,000 after acquiring an additional 150,943 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.09% of the company’s stock.

RingCentral Company Profile

RingCentral, Inc engages in the provision of global enterprise cloud communications and collaboration solutions. The firm’s solutions provide a single user identity across multiple locations and devices, including smartphones, tablets, PCs and desk phones, and allows for communication across multiple modes, including high-definition voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings and fax.

