Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Raises Position in The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS – Get Rating) (TSE:BNS) by 37.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,427 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,627 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Bank of Nova Scotia were worth $1,196,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 5,548 shares of the bank’s stock worth $398,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 16,443 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,179,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Evergreen Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 7,669 shares of the bank’s stock worth $550,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the period. Todd Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC now owns 18,663 shares of the bank’s stock worth $888,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp raised its position in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 4,416 shares of the bank’s stock worth $210,000 after buying an additional 312 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Bank of Nova Scotia stock opened at $49.06 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $49.63 and a 200-day moving average of $50.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The company has a market capitalization of $58.78 billion, a PE ratio of 9.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.02. The Bank of Nova Scotia has a 1-year low of $45.26 and a 1-year high of $68.59.

Bank of Nova Scotia ( NYSE:BNS Get Rating ) (TSE:BNS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The bank reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.52 by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $5.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.10 billion. Bank of Nova Scotia had a net margin of 14.16% and a return on equity of 13.99%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The Bank of Nova Scotia will post 5.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.7851 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 3rd. This is an increase from Bank of Nova Scotia’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. This represents a $3.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.40%. Bank of Nova Scotia’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 59.92%.

BNS has been the topic of several research reports. Barclays lowered Bank of Nova Scotia from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Bank of Nova Scotia in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Bank of Nova Scotia from $86.00 to $77.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded Bank of Nova Scotia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Scotiabank downgraded Bank of Nova Scotia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $86.06.

The Bank of Nova Scotia engages in the provision of financial products and services including personal, commercial, corporate, and investment banking. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Banking, International Banking, Global Wealth Management, Global Banking and Markets, and Other. The Other segment includes group treasury and smaller operating segments.

