Raymond James & Associates Sells 6,392 Shares of Ambev S.A. (NYSE:ABEV)

Raymond James & Associates cut its stake in Ambev S.A. (NYSE:ABEV – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,067,255 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,392 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Ambev were worth $2,903,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ambev by 244.5% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 43,146,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,297,000 after buying an additional 30,623,051 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI raised its stake in shares of Ambev by 1,244.4% during the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 29,983,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,554,000 after buying an additional 27,753,000 shares during the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. raised its stake in shares of Ambev by 340.5% during the third quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 18,558,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,519,000 after buying an additional 14,345,031 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ambev by 39.1% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 48,691,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,798,000 after buying an additional 13,691,138 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Ambev by 195.2% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,879,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,992,000 after buying an additional 3,888,331 shares during the last quarter. 8.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ABEV has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com cut shares of Ambev from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Ambev in a report on Wednesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $3.74 price objective for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3.74.

Shares of NYSE ABEV opened at $2.91 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $45.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.06. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $2.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.99. Ambev S.A. has a 52-week low of $2.40 and a 52-week high of $3.24.

Ambev (NYSE:ABEV – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $4.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.81 billion. Ambev had a net margin of 18.00% and a return on equity of 17.44%. Analysts expect that Ambev S.A. will post 0.17 EPS for the current year.

Ambev SA engages in the production, distribution, and sale of beverages. Its products include beer, carbonated soft drinks, and other non-alcoholic and non-carbonated products. It operates through the following geographical segments: Brazil, and Central America and The Caribbean (CAC), and Canada. The Brazil segment focuses on the beer sales division and the NAB sales division.

