Raymond James & Associates Boosts Stock Position in Capital Southwest Co. (NASDAQ:CSWC)

Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in Capital Southwest Co. (NASDAQ:CSWC – Get Rating) by 374.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 170,661 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 134,706 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates owned approximately 0.49% of Capital Southwest worth $2,918,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Capital Southwest by 10.4% during the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 37,139 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $629,000 after purchasing an additional 3,502 shares during the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Capital Southwest by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 112,617 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,926,000 after purchasing an additional 5,849 shares during the last quarter. Grace & White Inc. NY grew its holdings in shares of Capital Southwest by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Grace & White Inc. NY now owns 177,471 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,035,000 after purchasing an additional 8,000 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Capital Southwest by 16.7% during the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 467,367 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $7,992,000 after purchasing an additional 66,718 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Capital Southwest during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CSWC opened at $18.44 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company has a market cap of $677.17 million, a P/E ratio of 16.61 and a beta of 1.19. Capital Southwest Co. has a 52 week low of $16.28 and a 52 week high of $22.94. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $17.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.15.

Capital Southwest ( NASDAQ:CSWC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 23rd. The asset manager reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $37.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.91 million. Capital Southwest had a net margin of 27.74% and a return on equity of 13.21%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.50 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Capital Southwest Co. will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th will be given a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.80%. This is an increase from Capital Southwest’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. Capital Southwest’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 194.59%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on CSWC shares. TheStreet lowered Capital Southwest from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Capital Southwest in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $19.00 target price for the company. B. Riley increased their target price on shares of Capital Southwest from $20.00 to $21.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $22.00 target price on shares of Capital Southwest in a research note on Friday, April 14th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Capital Southwest from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.30.

Capital Southwest is a publiclyâ€“owned business development company with total assets of $496 million as of June 30, 2010. We provide patient capital to exceptional businesses with significant growth potential. As a public company, we have the flexibility to hold investments indefinitely, which has provided the management teams of our holdings a stable ownership platform since we were founded in 1961.

